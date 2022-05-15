DMK announces candidates for Rajya Sabha bypolls

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK announces candidates for biennial Rajya Sabha election and retained three seats, allotted one seat to ally Congress.

DMK Thanjavur district secretary Kalyanasundaram, Namakkal district coordinator KRN Rajesh Kumar and legal wing secretary Girirajan announced as DMK candidates.

DMK senior and sitting MP TKS Elangovan has been denied another term. The Rajya Sabha elections for six seats in Tamil Nadu, which will fall vacant on June 29, are set to be held on June 10.

The ECI said Biennial Elections to the Council of States will be held to fill the seats of members retiring between June 21 and August 1, 2022.

The term of office of 57 members elected from 15 States is due to expire on their retirement on the dates during the period from June-August.