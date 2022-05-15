Dissolve Cauvery Management Board, form autonomous body, demands CRRC

TIRUCHY: The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee demanded to dissolve the Cauvery Management Board and establish an autonomous body which would work to maintain the rights of all states, said the Committee Coordinator P Maniarasan on Saturday.

The Conference for the members of the committee was held in Thanjavur on Saturday on Prevention of Mekedatu dam construction and protection of Mettur, Mullaiperiyar dams.

Maniarasan claimed that the Cauvery Water Management Board was established by the Centre, which has been functioning in a biased manner.

The board has been in favour of Karnataka government and so, the board should be dissolved and an autonomous committee should be established.