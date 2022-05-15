45 tonnes of unclean rice withdrawn from cardholders: Vellore Collector

VELLORE: About 45 tonnes of unclean rice, including 26 tonnes in the Vellore Civil Supplies godown was withdrawn from cardholders and fresh rice was issued to them, Collector Kumaravel Pandian announced on Saturday.

Interacting with reporters while inspecting the TNCSC godown located at Otteri, he said the 45 tonnes include rice in the Katpadi and Gudiyattam godowns too.

He added that as on date the Vellore facility has on stock 2,517 tonnes rice, 729 tonnes wheat, 260 tonnes sugar and 20,000 packets of palm oil which would be routed to fair price shops in the district.

Godown workers who also interacted with Pandian requested that they be provided with a rest shed, toilet and drinking water and medical facilities.

The Collector ordered officials to ensure that this issue was solved within a week. Noting the bad condition of approach roads – from the Otteri and Vellore Central jail sides – he ordered corporation officials to lay a new road at the earliest.

Vellore RDO Poonkodi accompanied him during the inspection.