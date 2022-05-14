Withdraw Jipmer circular on Hindi: CPI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday demanded Jipmer Director Dr Rakesh Aggarwal that he should withdraw his circular dated April 29, regarding the use of Hindi language in records and communications.

CPI state secretary A M Saleem in a statement said efforts are on to implement the directions of the Parliamentary Committee on official language, headed by Union Home minister Amit Shah in Jipmer.

Jipmer is fulfilling the medical requirements of patients from five districts in Tamil Nadu. The use of Hindi in all communications is not acceptable and further, it will lead to a situation where people who do not know Hindi could not get a job in Jipmer, he said.

Referring to the statement of Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan that those who are agitating against Jipmer are against the patients, Saleem said the poor patients are not being provided with the required medicines and they are being asked to purchase them outside.

As such, who is against the patients, the CPI leader asked.