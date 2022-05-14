Tamil Nadu gears up to host Chess Olympiad; govt officials roped in

CHENNAI: In connection with the recent announcement by Chief Minister M K Stalin that the State government would host the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, the State government has set the official machinery rolling for the international event. The government has formed 17 coordination committees led by senior IAS and IPS officers to ensure that the event is organized smoothly. While the senior officials at the Chief Minister office are to play the role of reception, sponsorship will be dealt with by the State Finance department. Senior secretaries of transport, electricity, tourism, health, and education have been roped in with responsibilities and the logistical support that they should be rendered to the organisers.

A GO issued in this regard Friday also posted Nishant Krishna, executive director of Sipcot as an additional officer on special duty. The State had already designated Ananda Kumar and Darez Ahamed as special officers for the Olympiad event. Chengalpattu district collector Rahul Nadhu will assist the tourism department secretary B Chandramohan and the Tourism Commissioner Sandeep Nandhuri to look into hospitality and event management. The State government had also reached out to the DGP Sylendra Babu directing him to ensure security arrangements in place for the event that will be held during July – August period.