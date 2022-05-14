Sunlight wood burn artist in TN basks in Tesla honour

TIRUCHY: Channelling his grief over his mother’s death, father’s paralysis and an illness that left him bedridden for about a month, and anger at relatives for humiliating him, this 30-year-old from Mayiladuthurai decided to try his hand at a unique art – sunlight wood burning.

Now he has gotten so good at it that his artwork on Tesla’s logo was showcased by the company on its social media handle, bringing him appreciation from across the world.

A diploma holder in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, R Vignesh alias Vicky was always fascinated with Tesla.

He made a video of creating the logo by sunlight wood burning – a technique where the surface of the wood is burnt using magnifying glass to focus sunlight – and posted it on his Instagram page on May 3.

Soon enough, he was contacted by Tesla, expressing their willingness to post it on their Insta page.

“It was really a recognition of my art. Since then, I was known globally and many employees from the firm made very positive comments. What else does an artist need,” an excited Vignesh told DT Next.