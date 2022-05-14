Summer vacation for Classes 1 to 9 begins from May 14

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has declared summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 9 from Saturday. However, the reopening of schools for the academic year 2022-23 will be announced later, said a press note from the Education Department.

The final exam for students of Classes 1 to 9 ended on Friday, following this, the education department announced summer vacation for students starting May 14.

Further the press note directed all the teachers to report to work till May 20.

“Teachers are requested to report to work till May 14 for answer paper correction, collating mark sheets and Transfer Certificates. In case of elementary school teachers, they are requested to make sure there is no number mismatch in students' attendance and Educational Management Information System (EMIS),” stated the press note.

The press not further added that teachers who have procured No Objection Certificate (NOC) to travel abroad are requested to complete the work on or before May 20.