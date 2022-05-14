No summer break for ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’

CHENNAI: With many children and volunteers having evinced interest in continuing ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (education at doorsteps), without a break, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to carry on the scheme even during the summer holidays.

The decision was taken by the School Education Department after a survey on whether to continue the scheme during summer vacations.

A senior official from the Department told DT Next that the results had mixed responses from the volunteers.

More than 40% wanted the scheme to continue with non-academic activities, including storytelling and providing the needed confidence in facing future exams.

He said there will not be any restrictions if physical activities for children were conducted in shaded areas so they could avoid dehydration.

“Also, to improve reading skills, the children will also be taken to libraries,” he added.

“Since the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ classes were conducted in the evenings, many, including parents, are interested in continuing the scheme. Students who want to attend classes should not be stopped,” he said.

The official pointed out that taking aspects of the survey into account, it was decided that classes will only be conducted for interested students.

Stating that kids who may be out of station during the summer break and be involved in other activities will not be forced to come to the classes. Syllabus portions will be decided soon, the official said.