Express trains fully cancelled for line block

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be fully cancelled due to line block in connection with commissioning of doubling of track between Ettumanur – Kottayam – Chingavanam stations in Ernakulam – Kayankulam section.

Train no 12623 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Mail will be fully cancelled from 23 - 27th May. Train no 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central – MGR Chennai Central Mail will be fully cancelled from 24 - 28th

May. Train no 16649 Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express will be fully cancelled from 20 - 28th May. Train no 16650 Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will be fully cancelled from 21 - 29th May.

Train no 16526 KSR Bengaluru – Kanniyakumari Express will be fully cancelled from 23 27th May. Train no 16525 Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru Express will be fully cancelled from 24 - 28th May.

Train no 16792 Palakkad Jn – Tirunelveli Junction Palaruvi Express will be cancelled on 28th May.