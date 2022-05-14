Expect heat to go up as SW monsoon begins next week

CHENNAI: May is usually a dry period in Tamil Nadu with soaring temperatures. However, several districts received heavy to moderate rains in the last two weeks. And it is expected to continue for the next five days.

The weather experts said the southwest monsoon will start next week, so the temperature will gradually surge.

From May 1 to 13, the State recorded 10.97 cm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 8.91 cm, of which Kanniyakumari received 22.37 cm, followed by 21.33 cm in The Nilgiris, 19.2 cm in Theni, while Chennai recorded 2.75 cm of rainfall.

In the last 10 years, Chennai recorded the highest rainfall in May 2016 with 9 cm in 24 hours, due to cyclonic storm Roanu, which came very close to Tamil Nadu. That month, city recorded a total rainfall of 20 cm.

According to RMC, May 2021 received 1.68 cm of rainfall, 1.35 cm in 2014, and at least three years – 2018, 2019 and 2020 did not receive rainfall in May month.