CMC signs pact for Rs 300-cr specialty paediatric care centre

VELLORE: CMC Vellore has signed a MoA (memorandum of association) with two companies to set up a Rs 300 crore paediatrics specialty centre and its new campus at Kannigapuram in Ranipet district, according to hospital director, Dr JV Peter.

Revealing this to DT Next, Dr Peter pointed out, “The MoA was signed in Bengaluru with Canadabased Fairfax holdings and Bengaluru-based Quess Corporation. This would result in the provision of 350 beds initially and cover a range of medical and paediatric specialty services in the proposed Fairfax-Quess block at the Kannigapuram campus.”

Stating that the centre would also focus on research and training, he said that paediatric specialisation will soon become a priority in the country.

While the above would be part of the phase II project, Dr Peter said, “It’ll come up once we get the required permissions and sanctions as everything is still at the planning stage.”

Meanwhile, Rs 1,200 crore phase I of the new hospital complex at Kannigapuram (12 km from Vellore) is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Mnister MK Stalin in June or July, Peter said.

A state-of-the-art campus, it will have 1,500 beds, a level 1 trauma care centre with 6 dedicated theatres for accident victims, quaternary care medical and surgical services, high-end radiology services, cardiac catheterisation labs, 250 Intensive Care Unit beds, blood storage and donor facility, 29 bone marrow transplant unit beds, 50 dialysis beds and 35 operation theatres.

The huge campus will also have zero waste water discharge unit while solar panels will meet 30 per cent of the power load demand while low voltage units will be IP network based, hospital officials added.

