Bus conductor attacked by inebriated man dies moments after clash near Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: A SETC bus conductor who was attacked by a drunk man in a moving bus died near Maduranthagam in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased was Gunasekaran (54), of Kallakuruchi, a bus conductor. On Saturday, Gunasekaran was on duty at the Koyambedu-Villupuram SETC bus. The bus started from Koyamedu at 2 am and at around 3.30 am when nearing Maduranthagam, Murugan (35) boarded the bus.

Police said when Gunasekaran asked Murugan to buy the ticket he reportedly said that he would not buy it and asked Gunasekaran to move away from him. Murugan, who was intoxicated at that time, argued with the conductor. who later started to attack Gunasekaran. Commuters rescued the conductor and Murugan was forced to leave the bus near Ayyanar Koil near Maduranthagam.