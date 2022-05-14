Bus conductor attacked by inebriated man dies moments after clash near Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: A SETC bus conductor who was attacked by a drunk man in a moving bus died near Maduranthagam in the wee hours of Saturday.
The deceased was Gunasekaran (54), of Kallakuruchi, a bus conductor. On Saturday, Gunasekaran was on duty at the Koyambedu-Villupuram SETC bus. The bus started from Koyamedu at 2 am and at around 3.30 am when nearing Maduranthagam, Murugan (35) boarded the bus.
Police said when Gunasekaran asked Murugan to buy the ticket he reportedly said that he would not buy it and asked Gunasekaran to move away from him. Murugan, who was intoxicated at that time, argued with the conductor. who later started to attack Gunasekaran. Commuters rescued the conductor and Murugan was forced to leave the bus near Ayyanar Koil near Maduranthagam.
Police said after a few minutes the bus conductor Gunasekaran fell unconscious inside the bus. Driver Perumal stopped the bus near the Melmaruvathur police station and Gunasekaran was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Later, the passengers were shifted to an alternative bus and Perumal filed a complaint at the Maduranthagam police station. The Maduranthagam police registered a case and formed a special team to nab Murugan. The police, with the help of CCTV footage, arrested Murugan who was standing near the Maduranthagam bus stop. The police said Murugan is a wage worker and was addicted to alcohol and further inquiry is on.