68-year-old climbs atop train creates a flutter in Arakkonam

ARAKKONAM: Railway protection force and railway police cadres were kept on their toes by a 68-year-old man who climbed atop the roof of a stationary EMU in Arakkonam railway station threatening to commit suicide, in the early hours of Friday.

The man was identified as Elangovan (68) of Sriputhur near Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district.

When the officials ordered him to get down, he threatened to commit suicide by touching the overhead power line.

However, Railway officials immediately switched off the power and tried to climb aboard to force the man down. But Elangovan started running atop the compartment and both RPF and GRP (government railway police) were kept on their toes for more than an hour as Elangovan kept on moving. When three RPF personnel climbed aboard to force him down, he threatened to jump from the roof following which the cops overpowered him and lowered him to the ground.

An investigation is now in progress