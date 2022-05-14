40-yr-old wild elephant dies of electrocution in Dharmapuri

ARAKKONAM: A wild elephant died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire used to power lights in Dharmapuri on Thursday night.

The elephant, aged around 40 years, was found dead in the paddy farm of Srinivasan, 52 from Nallampatti village near Marandahalli.

To prevent the intrusion of wild elephants, the farmer had lit up his farm during the night. Unfortunately, an elephant, which was part of an eight-member herd, was electrocuted.

The incident came to light on Friday morning, when Srinivasan visited his farm and was shocked to find the elephant lying dead.

On information, the Palacode forest department officials rushed to the spot and held an inquiry.

After a post-mortem examination, the carcass of the elephant was buried in the nearby forest area. Further inquiries are on.