10th century Chola period inscriptions discovered near Cheyyar

TIRUVANAMALAI: A four-member team from the Tiruivannamalai Centre for Historical Research discovered 10th century Chola period inscriptions on two stones near a Sivan temple at Madipakkam near Cheyyar, sources revealed.

Led by centre secretary S Balamurugan, the team identified the inscription on the first stone which stated that Sripala pooja was undertaken twice a day at the Sivan temple in the third year of the reign of Parthvendiravaram of the 10th century.

The pooja entailed offerings in all four directions and was undertaken by one musician Vanavar who was given the title Marayan.

The second stone revealed that a grove (nandavanam) was created for the temple and that lands were provided for its upkeep.

However further deciphering was not possible as the stone was broken.

Stating that the inscriptions were important, members reiterated the need for the government to safeguard such inscriptions.