1 crore people benefited from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that at least 1 crore people have so far benefited Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 67.47 lakh people received medical kits for various health issues, including blood pressure, diabetes, and physiotherapy.

Also, 28.99 people are undergoing treatment for diabetes, and 18.62 lakh patients are diagnosed for the first time in the State.

A majority of the 22.62 lakh patients benefited from this scheme for both blood pressure and diabetes. And first time beneficiaries are 13.66 people.