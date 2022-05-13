TN govt to send a team of MPs to Delhi to ensure help reaches Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: A team of political party leaders who met Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured them that a team of MPs from Tamil Nadu would be sent to Delhi to meet Union Ministers to ensure that the relief materials given by the Tamil Nadu government reaches Sri Lanka and Tamils in Sri Lanka are benefitted.

The team led by MDMK chief Vaiko had VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah and Dravidian ideologue Suba Veerapandian.

After meeting the Chief Minister at Secretariat, Vaiko, while addressing the media, said that the state government is ready to send relief materials worth Rs 177 crore including the 40,000 tonnes of high quality rice costing Rs 134 crore, Rs 15 crore worth milk powders and life saving drugs worth Rs 28 crore.

He also said that the meeting with Stalin has given them confidence that the help will reach Sri Lankan Tamils and they appreciate the steps taken by the state government for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils.