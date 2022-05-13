TN Public Health Laboratory bags NABL accreditation

CHENNAI: The State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL), functioning under the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH&PM), has been accredited with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) recently.

According to the DPH&PM press note, SPHL is the only government RT-PCR lab that obtained NABL accreditation for Covid RT-PCR testing in Tamil Nadu.

The SPHL has so far carried out nearly 26.57 lakh RT-PCR tests and holds a sample testing capacity of nearly 8,000 samples/ day.

SPHL has also been involved in the implementation of Quality Assessment (QA) programme and Quality Check (QC) of Covid samples from the Government and private RT-PCR labs.