TIRUCHY: Two children, who were playing near a pond in Mayiladuthurai drowned on Thursday. The couple Shanmugasundaram and Manimekalai have two children Sanshika (9) and Suji (8). Shanmugasundaram was working as a driver in Andhra Pradesh and Manimekalai was taking care of the children. The two kids during summer holiday went to play with their friends near a pond. However, the duo suddenly slipped into the pond and were trapped in the slush. Rescue effort was in vain.