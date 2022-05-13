Retd HoD of Periyar varsity booked

COIMBATORE: The DVAC personnel booked a retired professor from Periyar University for misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 4.45 lakh sanctioned by University Grants Commission (UGC) for development works. The accused, V Natarajan, a former professor and Head of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication in Periyar University submitted forged bills and fabricated quotations to pocket the huge amount in the year 2011. When the then university Registrar Angamuthu called for an explanation, Natarajan failed to respond. A case was registered against him on Wednesday on various counts including cheating, forging documents and criminal breach of trust.