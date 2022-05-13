RDO locks temple after clashes in fest

TIRUCHY: District officials ordered the closure of a temple in Ariyalur following a clash between two over organising the annual festival late on Wednesday night. There was a difference of opinion over conducting Mariamman Temple festival between two groups belonging to a same community at Thathanur village near Udayarpalayam. RDO Parimalam organised a peace meeting and resolved it. On Wednesday night, while the celebrations were on, the temple was locked by one group. The other group took it to the RDO. The RDO locked the temple and posted police.