Pastor held for abusing 14-year-old girl

MADURAI: A 49-year-old pastor was arrested in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar district on Thursday after being charged with sexually abusing a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Joseph Raja of Malayadipatti, North Rajapalayam, sources said. The incident came to light when the mother of a 14-year old girl, who’s said to be mentally ill, found her unwell. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Rajapalayam All Women Police have filed a case against the pastor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 and arrested him, sources said.