No temple fund for old-age homes: HR&CE

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it will not utilise the funds of the HR&CE Department run temples for six weeks for establishing the government senior citizen/old-age homes. R Shunmugasundaram, Advocate General, made this submission before the vacation bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy hearing a plea seeking direction to quash the state’s move to utilise temple funds to set up old-age homes. Petitioner TR Ramesh said the state had announced to utilise Rs 35 cr HR&CE funds for it. The matter was adjourned to June 13.