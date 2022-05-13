HEIs to introduce M Sc Health Tech

CHENNAI: As per the instructions of the University Grants Commission (UGC), all the Higher Education Institutions in Tamil Nadu will soon be introducing Master’s Course in Health Economics and Technology.

MSc (HTA) course aims at providing students with a broad understanding of the core areas of Health Economics and Technology Assessment. It will also impart students experiential learning using real-world examples, emphasizing the country’s specific case studies, compared with other countries.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next a circular from UGC has been sent to all the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of all colleges with regard to implementing the programme from the coming academic year.

Explaining the UGC’s course formulation as the health technology assessment is rapidly expanding its scope for evidence-based policy decision making, there is a need to conduct quality HTA studies to support healthcare policy decisions.

“There is limited or a lack of trained human resources to undertake HTA studies in the country,” he said adding “hence the need to initiate the formal Master’s level specialised degree programme.

He said the two-year MSc (HTA) course is a credit-based evaluation system that will have four semesters. It would provide trained human resources with a critical understanding of the processes of HTA and create trained human resources who can evaluate the Economic, Social, and Ethical impacts of health interventions and health policy or health technology and its role in priority setting.

He said the criteria to join would be a Bachelor’s degree in medicine, economics, health, allied/ Life sciences Medical degree (MBBS), or BDS.