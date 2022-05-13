36,465 beds kept vacant across districts for Covid patients

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 42 new Covid cases on Thursday taking the overall State tally to 34,54,512. Meanwhile, 42 patients were discharged post recovery, bringing the number of active cases to 438 on Thursday.

The State recorded zero deaths.

Chennai recorded 24 cases, followed by 5 cases in Chengalpattu, 4 in Tiruvallur, 2 in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram respectively, and a case each in Kanniyakumari, The Nilgiris, Salem and Tirunelveli.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in TN was at 0.2% after testing 14,658 people. Of which Chennai recorded 1.0%, Chengalpattu 1.3%, Coimbatore 0.4%, Vellore 0.6%, Thoothukudi 0.2%, and Tiruvallur 0.4%.

As on Thursday, 36,465 beds are kept vacant across all districts, according to the daily health bulletin from Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.