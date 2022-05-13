29 districts of TN to receive heavy rains for two days

CHENNAI: At least 29 districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy rains for the next two days due to prevailing atmospheric circulation over TN region, said the regional meteorological center on Friday. Also, fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea till May 17.

"Due to the atmospheric circulation, heavy to very rain predicted over Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Perambalur, and Namakkal. And heavy rains is likely to occur over 23 districts including Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, and Erode," said a senior RMC official.

As far as Chennai is concerned, thunderstorm with light to moderate rains to occur over some areas. The maximum temperature is expected to decrease by one - two degrees Celsius than normal.

"Strong wind expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over Kanyakumari coast, Gulf of Mannar, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Sri Lanka coast and adjoining south-western Bay of Bengal, so the fishermen should not venture into the sea till Tuesday," warned the official.

According to RMC, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Nagapattinam with 13 cm, followed by Erode and Salem 8 cm each, Cuddalore, Coimbatore 7 cm each, Theni, Dharmapuri and Nilgiris received 4 cm of rainfall each.