Withdraw proposal to increase property tax every yr: OPS to Stalin

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday condemned the DMK government's proposal to increase property tax every year and urged to withdraw it immediately.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, said with already, the promise was made by the DMK not to increase the property tax has not been fulfilled, increasing it every year is like rubbing salt on the wounds of the people.

Panneerselvam said that it was also highly condemnable that the DMK government has passed a Bill in the House to increase the property tax every year despite strong opposition from the AIADMK right from the beginning.

The deputy Opposition leader of the House said with DMK is opposing fuel price hikes made by the oil companies according to the global situation, now it has allowed the local bodies to pass resolutions to increase property tax according to the situation.

He said under the present circumstances, it looks like that DMK would pass the blame on the local bodies with regard to hiking in property tax.

Panneerselvam said the proposal to increase property tax every year will increase the house rents, especially in the urban areas. "In addition, the shops will also increase the prices and service charges of the products," he claimed.

"Amid imposing hike in property tax and also getting certificates besides not announcing proper DA increase to the state government employees, the people are in fear on whether there would further price increase in various aspects," he alleged.

The AIADMK leader said if the Chief Minister really has a concern about the people, he should withdraw the Bill, which proposed to increase the property tax every year.