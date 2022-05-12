Wild tusker found dead in Pethikuttai area again

COIMBATORE: A wild tusker was found dead in Pethikuttai area in Sirumugai Forest Range in Coimbatore Forest Division on Wednesday. With this, the death toll of elephants has climbed up to 12 in the Coimbatore Forest Division.

Curiously, Pethikuttai area continues to be a hotspot for elephant deaths with at least four animals losing their lives in this locality alone. Of them, three elephants are female and one is a male.

A post-mortem is likely to be done on Thursday by a team led by veterinary officer K Sukumar to know the exact cause of its death. The carcass of the elephant, aged between eight to 11 years was found during a routine patrol by the frontline staff.

DFO TK Ashok Kumar said that there are no external injuries suggesting that there is no foul play in its death.

“A staff was deployed to safeguard as its tusks were yet to be extracted,” said an official.