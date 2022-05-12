Stalin writes to Modi, places 3 demands, including Tamil as official language

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana regarding the appointment of judges, setting up of Supreme Court branches, and declaration of Tamil as an official language.

The press release stated, "I placed these three demands in my speech in the said function at the Madras High Court premises in the august presence of the Hon'ble Chief Justice. I remain in the fond hope that these three demands of the people of Tamil Nadu will be considered and implemented by your good selves in the nearest future."