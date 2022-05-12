SHRC orders govt to pay Rs 25,000 to social activist on wrong summons

MADURAI: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 25, 000 to the complainant A Sankar, president (in-charge), Kanniyakumari District Consumer Redressal Forum and a social activist, sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier on January 21 in 2020, Sankar took the issue with the SHRC of the inordinate delay in the completion of railway bridge works at Meelavittan on Thoothukudi- Madurai bypass road (NH-45H).

The bridge has been under construction since 2014. Based on the complaint, the SHRC called for a report from Thoothukudi Collector and SP.

On the basis of the notice issued by the Commission, the complainant was called upon by the Sipcot police for enquiry and tried to hand over the summons. But, the complainant refused to receive it.

However, police constable, Meelavittan VAO and Office Assistant of Meelavittan unnecessarily pasted summons in front of the complainant’s house in Thoothukudi and beat ‘thandora’ that caused mental agony and caused disrespect.

Hence, D Jayachandran, Member, SHRC in his order said the complainant Sankar is entitled to receive a compensation of Rs 25,000 within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the copy, sources said.