Rajya Sabha elections for 6 TN seats on June 10

CHENNAI: The Rajya Sabha elections for six seats in Tamil Nadu, which will fall vacant on June 29, are set to be held on June 10.

Releasing the election schedule for 57 seats in 15 states on Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said the term of office of six members - three each from the DMK and the AIADMK elected from Tamil Nadu is due to expire on June 29.

The six members are TKS Elangovan, RS Bharathi, KRN Rajeshkumar (all DMK), A Navaneethakrishnan, A Vijayakumar and SR Balasubramoniyan (all AIADMK).

The ECI said notification for the polls will be issued on May 24. The last date for filing of nominations is May 31 and the scrutiny will take place the next day (June 1).

The last date for withdrawal is June 3 and the polling will be held on June 10 from 9am-4pm.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 10 and the election process shall be completed on June 13.

The ECI said Biennial Elections to the Council of States will be held to fill the seats of members retiring between June 21 and August 1, 2022. The term of office of 57 members elected from 15 States is due to expire on their retirement on the dates during the period from June-August.