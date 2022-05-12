Man killed as bike rams into wild boar crossing road

COIMBATORE: In a freak mishap, a 35-year-old man riding a twowheeler was thrown off his vehicle and died when a wild boar came his way in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

According to the Forest Department, V Nagaraj, from Palaniappa Nagar was bound to Kanuvai through Thadagam Road near Thiruvalluvar Nagar, when the wild boar ran into his vehicle around 8 am, while it was crossing the road from a hillock.

In the impact, Nagaraj fell off the vehicle and his head landed on a hard surface. He died on the spot due to a severe head injury. The body of the deceased was sent to

Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The Forest Department officials claimed that wild boars venture out of the forest in search of food in the garbage dumped along the roads.