Man killed as bike rams into wild boar crossing road

The Forest Department officials claimed that wild boars venture out of the forest in search of food in the garbage dumped along the roads.
COIMBATORE: In a freak mishap, a 35-year-old man riding a twowheeler was thrown off his vehicle and died when a wild boar came his way in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

According to the Forest Department, V Nagaraj, from Palaniappa Nagar was bound to Kanuvai through Thadagam Road near Thiruvalluvar Nagar, when the wild boar ran into his vehicle around 8 am, while it was crossing the road from a hillock.

In the impact, Nagaraj fell off the vehicle and his head landed on a hard surface. He died on the spot due to a severe head injury. The body of the deceased was sent to

Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The Forest Department officials claimed that wild boars venture out of the forest in search of food in the garbage dumped along the roads.

