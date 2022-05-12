‘Kalvi seer’ worth Rs 5 L offered to Tiruchy school

TIRUCHY: It was celebration time in Tiruchy on Wednesday. After two years, with the pandemic scare having slightly abated, the ‘Kalvi Seer’ programme was back.

Parents of Manikandam panchayat Union School were elated to organise the scholastic gift event in which they gifted material worth Rs 5 lakh to the school, while freshers were given a warm reception with crowns and garlands and gifts.

The admission programme commenced in the school at Edamalaipatti Pudur on the outskirts of the city and around 40 students were admitted. The Ward Council member T Muthuselvam along with headmistress Uma Maheswari welcomed the new students.

Parents who had organised the Kalvi Seer, donated furniture like almirah, benches, book shelves and various other stationery material like books, note books, pens, pencils, charts and maps that would be useful for the students.

“The parents volunteered to donate to the school after inspecting what all was needed by us. They initially interacted with me and expressed their willingness to help the school and help in the facelift of the school environment. After receiving permission from Education Department officials, parents were informed,” said HM Uma Maheswari.

The headmistress later said she was moved beyond words to see the Kalvi Seer programme after so long and was overwhelmed by the parents’ gesture. “I learnt that the stuff that was donated was worth Rs 5 lakh,” the headmistress said.

Council member Muthuselvam who inaugurated the admission process said that a fund would be organised to renovate the school.

“The renovation works will be undertaken after the school closes for summer holidays. The school will be given a facelift as more parents have expressed their willingness to admit children in the school,” Muthuselvam said.