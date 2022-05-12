Job fraud complaint against Rajenthra Balaji, PA

CHENNAI: A petition alleging cheating on the promise of government jobs by former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Balaji and his personal assistant has been submitted at the city police commissionerate.

The petitioner K V Shanmuganathan of Sivaganga district has stated that he paid a total sum of Rs 2.05 crore on multiple occasions from 2014 to 2020 to Rajenthra Balaji's PA Sudhakaran and the latter's wife Devisri to help people land in government jobs.

While the aspirants did not get any job as promised, Shanmugam reportedly requested Sudhakaran and his wife to fulfill the promise or reimburse the money. However, the couple allegedly informed him that they gave the entire sum to Rajenthra Balaji and took him once to the latter when he was the minister for dairy development department.

While Rajenthra Balaji too allegedly promised to offer jobs to those who gave money and delayed it further, Sudhakaran and Devisri allegedly started threatening Shanmugam not to approach him for money due to change in the government and asked him to deal directly with Rajenthra Balaji. While the petition has been forwarded to the Central Crime Branch for investigation, the cops at job fraud wing said that they were yet to receive the petition through proper channel. It may be noted that Rajenthra Balaji was arrested earlier this year on similar charges.