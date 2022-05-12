Dalits allege discrimination in temple

MADURAI: Some Dalits alleged that their right to enter Uchi Kaliamman Temple, which is located at Sitharevu village of Kavalapatti panchayat near Palani, Dindigul district was denied.

They felt discriminated against and lodged protests recently and cadre of CPI on Wednesday staged agitation at Vandivaikal near Neikkarapatti urging the need to continue their worship in the temple, sources said.

According to local sources, the Uchi Kaliamman Temple was built by a particular community on their own by raising funds and also with their contributions and recently a kumbabishekam ritual was also performed in the temple. However, the Dalits felt the temple was raised on government land and hence they had privilege to enter the temple and offer worship like others.

Those people enjoying the rights of the temple also came forward to offer some amount to the Dalits to build a temple for them, sources said.

Officials from Police and Revenue, convened a meeting with people of the two communities for an amicable solution. Official sources, when contacted, said the people from the two sections would hold talks and come up with a final decision on May 18, when a meeting is scheduled.