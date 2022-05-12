CMC Hospital harvests various organs of brain dead AP lorry driver

VELLORE: CMC Hospital harvested various organs of a man who was declared brain dead on Wednesday.

Hospital authorities said that Ramesh Babu (54) a lorry driver of Renigunta in Chittoor district married with two children met with an accident on May 8 and was admitted to the Vellore CMC Hospital the same day.

However, he was declared brain dead on Tuesday following which the hospital sought permission from his close relatives to harvest his organs.

Following receipt of permission, the hospital officials harvested his heart, liver, kidneys and corneas which were sent to various hospitals in Chennai.

While CMC Hospital received both corneas and the left kidney, Chennai based MGM hospital got his heart which reached the hospital in an hour and 40 minutes due to police opening up a dedicated corridor for the movement of the ambulance carrying the organ.

Chennai Apollo Hospitals procured the liver while SRMC, Chennai was handed over the right kidney.