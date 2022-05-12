Attacked by drunk husband, TNHB staff stabs him to death in Vellore

VELLORE: Police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances under which a woman hacked her husband to death at Thorapadi in Vellore town early on Wednesday.

Police said that Kumaravel (60) was married to Gomathi (48). They have two children one of whom is married. Kumaravel worked in a nearby lorry shed while Gomathi worked as an office assistant in TN Housing Board’s Vellore housing unit.

Of late, Kumaravel did not go to work, but spent his time drinking and picking up quarrels with his wife.

On Tuesday night, he came home drunk and as usual started a fight with his wife.

The argument heated up around midnight and Kumaravel took out a knife and attacked his wife injuring her.

Enraged at his behavior Gomathi plucked the knife from him and attacked him in return killing him on the spot.

On information, police rushed injured Gomathi to Vellore GMCH and sent Kumaravel’s body to the same hospital for post-mortem.