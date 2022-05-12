4-member gang kills auditor in Thanjai, arrested within hours

TIRUCHY: An auditor from Thanjavur was murdered by a four-member gang over previous enmity on Wednesday and within hours all the four assailants were arrested.

Maheswaran (45), an auditor of Servaikaran Street in Karanthai near Thanjavur, had gone to bed after dinner on Tuesday at his farmhouse.

Sometime later, a four-member armed gang barged into the house and attacked him with lethal weapons.

Maheswaran, who sustained grievous injuries, died on the spot.

The gang left the spot only after confirming that the auditor was dead, sources said.

On hearing some strange noise, neighbours rushed to the farmhouse only to find Maheswaran lying dead in a pool of blood. On information, a team from the Thanjavur West police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya also visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Acting on a complaint from Nisha, Maheswaran’s wife, police registered a case.

During inquiries, police found out that Maheswaran had recently obtained a contract for the municipal corporation-run toilet over which he had an altercation with a few rival groups.

Further investigations revealed that P Idly Karthik alias Karthik (35) of Servaikaran Street, P Arjun alias Aravind (26) of Anandam Nagar in Karanthai, B Kumaresan (29) and B Manikandan (29), both residents of Selliyamman Temple Street were involved in the murder.

Soon, the police secured them and they confessed to the crime.