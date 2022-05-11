TN schools to help for online registration for engg: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: Asserting that the engineering counselling in Tamil Nadu will begin soon after the NEET, the Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday said steps will be taken this year that schools will help the students for online enrollment to seek engineering seats.

Pointing out that students were dependent on the browsing centres for registering themselves for engineering admissions, the move to register in the schools itself will benefit a large number of students.

However, the minister made it clear that schools will only help the students with enrolling and the engineering counselling part will be done only by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).

Stating that the notification of the engineering admissions will be released soon, Ponmudy said there will be a review meeting involving students on whether to conduct engineering counselling online or physical or in a dual mode.

The minister said some students prefer physical counselling as they do not have access to online registration. "Moreover, they also feel that there were some irregularities in the online admission method," he said adding everything will be discussed in the review meeting and come out with a final decision.

He also said that awareness will be created about 7.5% horizontal reservation among the students in all the government schools so that admissions in the higher educational institutions will be improved.

Ponmudy said the engineering aspirants will be given enough time to get admission to their preferred colleges and this year the government is keen to fill up all the engineering seats.

"This time also there will be more than 100 facilitation centres so that students could utilise that for online engineering admissions", he said.

The minister said the committee, which was set up to change the engineering syllabus according to the industry requirement, is working out to come out with a comprehensive curriculum which will benefit all the students.