Suicide pact: 2 boys dead, mom saved

TIRUCHY: Depressed after the death of her husband, a woman poisoned her two kids and consumed it on Monday.

While the kids died, the woman has been under treatment. Vijayakumar (33), a resident from Vendayampatti near Boothalur fell ill and died in March despite treatment.

Ever since his death, Sathya (30), his wife seemed to be frustrated and was not speaking with her relatives or neighbours.

On Monday evening, Sathya offered pesticide laced cough syrup to her two sons- Mukesh (7) and Nithish (5) and consumed it to end their lives.

One of the relatives who happened to visit them in the evening found them struggling for life and rushed them to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

However, Nithish died on Monday night while Mukesh died early on Tuesday.

Sathya has been undergoing treatment. Boothalur police registered a case and are investigating.