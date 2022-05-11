OPS demands to bring fuel prices under GST cover

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK government to prevail upon the Centre to bring fuel prices under Goods and Services Tax (GST) cover.

Pointing out that the DMK has not fulfilled its poll promise to reduce petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 4 per litre after it came to power, the AIADMK leader, in a statement, said when DMK took over the State on May 5, 2021, the then petrol price was Rs 93.17.

"However, though the price of petrol per litre was reduced by Rs 3 by the DMK government, now it has gone up to Rs 110.85," he claimed and added that after coming to power, the DMK government has not reduced diesel price even by single paise.

Stating that due to the increase in the fuel price the revenue of the government has increased, Pannerselvam said instead of reducing the fuel price, the DMK government was blaming the Centre for the increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Pointing out recent Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the Centre is ready to bring fuel prices under GST cover if the Tamil Nadu government accepts it, the deputy opposition leader of the House said there is a chance of petrol and diesel prices getting reduced by between Rs 25 and Rs 30 if it comes under GST cover.

"Therefore, the Chief Minister should discuss with the Union Finance minister and also with his counterparts in other states to bring fuel prices under GST cover for the welfare of the people," he said.