India should not give asylum to Rajapaksa: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Citing unconfirmed reports about Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajpaksa planning to enter India through waterways, PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Central government not to permit Rajapaksa entering India paving way for asylum.

"Rajapaksa brothers killed more than 1.5 lakh Tamils in 2009 Eelam war. The UN Human Rights Council has gathered sufficient evidence against Rajapaksa for war crimes and so India should not give asylum to war criminals," said Anbumani, in a series of tweets.

Following the outbreak of violence and public outrage in Sri Lanka, there were reports that members of Rajapaksa family had planned to escape to foreign countries. Rajapaksa himself is hiding at a naval base in Triconamalee. There were also reports that Rajapaksa is also planning to escape from Sri Lanka and is trying to enter India via waterways, Anbumani reiterated.

Based on the evidence present with the UN Human Rights Commission Rajapaksa brothers should be arrested and should be subjected to investigation by the International Court of Justice. India and other countries should take steps to bring Rajapaksa brothers before justice and should ensure that they are punished for the war crimes in the island nation unleashed against ethnic Tamils, said Anbumani.