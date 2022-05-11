e-rental programme via Uzhavan App gaining momentum in Delta districts

TIRUCHY: The e-rental programme through the Uzhavan App has been gaining momentum among farmers in the central districts as at least 200 farmers have availed the services till April in Nagapattinam district, said Collector A Arun Thamburaj on Tuesday.

The Uzhavan App developed by the Agriculture Department to provide real-time information to farmers about all scheme components and subsidy pattern of assistance also helps farmers receive information about crop insurance and its status, information about seed and fertilizer availability, hiring of farm machinery, market prices in as many as 277 regulated markets and weather forecast.

The hiring of machineries through the app was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 8 through which the farmers were getting machines on rental basis based on seniority, which saved time.

The rental for tractors for various purposes was fixed with Rs 400 per hour and harvester machine at Rs 1,010 to Rs 1,630 based on the machine capacity and Rs 970 was fixed for land levelling machines.

It became a boon for farmers and the number of e-applications seems to have increased significantly in recent times.

“In Nagapattinam, as many as 135 farmers have hired tractors while eight have hired land leveling machines and 41 farmers have hired harvester machines so far,” Dr Thamburaj said.

The Collector also anticipated more farmers availing the facility in coming days.