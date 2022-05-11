DMK MLAs click selfies in House

CHENNAI: A section of DMK MLAs, most of them freshers in the Assembly, still with a sense of nostalgia of their school and college days, took selfies inside the Assembly on the final day of the current session, on Tuesday.

What was more interesting was that they used the 10 inch tablets kept in front of each one of them to take selfies and transferred them to their mobile phones using Bluetooth.

After Chief Minister MK Stalin delivered his detailed reply on the demand for grants of the Home Department, the house was busy in moving and passing Bills, which were already tabled in the House.

The DMK MLAs, who were younger colleagues of the Ministers, did not show much interest in the Bills and used the time to take selfies as they will get together only after six months for another session.

The trend started from DMK women MLAs.