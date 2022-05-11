Appoint officer for DB Jain College: CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Tuesday urged the state to appoint a special officer for the DB Jain College, a government-aided arts and science college after it took steps to become a self-financed institution.

In a statement, he said that the government allotted land and fund to the aided college to help higher education of poor people at nominal fees.

Mutharasan said that if DB Jain College was allowed to become self-financing, the status of about 160 government-aided colleges would also be in question.

“Hence a special officer should be appointed to ensure that the college continues as an aided one and commence admission for the ensuing academic year,” he said.