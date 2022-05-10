TCs to carry remarks of misbehaviour by students

CHENNAI: Students are strictly prohibited from misbehaving with teachers, and if found going against the rules and abusing the teachers either physically or emotionally, they will be suspended with the reason clearly mentioned in the Transfer Certificate (TC) and conduct certificate, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday.

The Minister’s statement comes in the backdrop of a video that went viral, showing a student verbally abusing and attempting to hit the teacher at a government higher school of Tirupattur district in April.

Besides this, other videos of students misbehaving have also been doing the rounds on social media recently.

Following this, the Education Minister clarified that such incidents will be dealt with an iron hand and said counselling will also be provided to the mischievous students.

“Students causing any sort of harm to teachers will be suspended and the TC and conduct certificate will detail the reason for suspension,” the Minister clarified, adding, students will be stopped from bringing mobile phones to schools.

“Stern action will be taken if such rules are violated,”added the Minister.