State Board exam for Class 11 begins today

CHENNAI: The State Board exams for Class 10 have begun from May 6th and for Class 12 from May 5th.

The State Board exans for Class 11th students across Tamil Nadu will be held from today (Tuesday) to the 31st.

8,83,884 students of which 4,33,684 male students and 4,50,198 female students are appearing for the examination.

The examination is being held in 3,119 centers across Tamil Nadu.

Education Department officials have made various arrangements including 1000 Flying Squads and standing teams to monitor the examination process.

After each exam a break is given and exams are scheduled till the end of this month.