SC collegium approves elevation of 9 judges of Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the elevation of nine additional judges of the Madras High Court to the position of permanent judges of the chartered High Court.

In a statement, the SC had revealed the development stating that new appointments will be applicable for Justice Govindarajalu Chandrasekharan, Justice Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Justice Ganesan Ilangovan, Justice Ananthi Subramaniam, Justice Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Justice Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Justice Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Justice Thamilselvi T Valayampalayam.

The apex court collegium has also noted that it has resolved to recommend that Justice AA Nakkiran be appointed as the additional judge of the Madras HC for a fresh term of one year with effect from December 3. It is noted that Justice Nakkiran is hearing matters in a division bench headed by Justice PN Prakash.

It may be noted that Justice TV Thamilselvi was on the second bench of the Madras HC led by Justice M Duraiswamy. Justice Murali Shankar was present on the bench when Justice M Duraiswamy struck down the 7.5 per cent special reservation allotted to Vanniyars which was later confirmed by the Supreme Court.