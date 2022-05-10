Petition seeks nod to conduct cultural event; HC dismisses it with Rs 25,000 fine

CHENNAI: Observing that the petitioner had suppressed facts with an intention to abuse the judicial process of law, Justice P Velumurugan dismissed a petition with a cost of Rs 25,000. The petitioner P Panneerselvam sought direction to the police to grant permission for conducting cultural events (Adal Padal Nigazhchi) as part of a temple festival in Kaniyur Village, Tirupur district.

Justice Velmurugan held that the petitioner has suppressed the material facts with an intention to abuse the judicial process of law. Hence, the court deems it fit to dismiss this petition with exemplary cost.

“The counsel appearing for the petitioner is directed to deposit a sum of Rs 25,000 in favour of the Bar Council of Tamilnadu and Puducherry, ” the judge noted.

The court made this order on the ground that the writ petition was filed on 04.05.2022 and the representation to the respondent police was also sent on the same day.

“The petitioner has not approached this court with clean hands and the petitioner without giving sufficient time and opportunity to the respondent police has filed this writ petition. Considering the fact that the respondent police was not given sufficient time to make a preliminary enquiry and apply their mind and give an appropriate response to the representation. This court is not inclined to allow this petition, ” Justice Velmurugan held.

It is also noted that the judge had dismissed two other petitions with similar prayers. However, the judge did not impose any cost on other pleas.