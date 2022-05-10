New adult edu scheme aims at 100% literacy rate in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to implement a new adult education scheme at a cost of Rs 10 crore aiming to reach 100% literacy in the State.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that it has been found that about 4.80 lakh people above 15 in the State cannot read or write.

“More than 2,000 adult education centres will be set up initially in identified blocks in various districts. Later, all remaining learners will be covered before March 2023,” he said.

Conceding the importance of adult education and eradicating illiteracy in the State, the government will introduce new adult education programmes through the Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult Education.

He said the objective of the programme is to impart basic literacy and numeracy to all illiterate adults and also to provide the opportunity for neo literates to continue their learning beyond the basics and acquire and equivalency to formal education.

Pointing out that the State is already implementing adult education programmes in various ways, the new scheme will also organise training in vocational skills thereby improving their earning capacity and standard of living. Stating that the State government has already allocated Rs 9.83 crore for the new scheme, he added that the programme will also provide opportunities to neo literates for lifelong learning and continuing education.

As per further plans, the scheme will help learners continue their literacy programme by participating in the classes on Kalvi TV.

“Under the new scheme, existing lecturers in Kalvi TV will also be enhanced for better learning. The programme timings will be extended on the television,” the official said.

The new adult education scheme covers all topics that haven’t been covered in general at school.

“Topics like religion, politics and family planning can now be discussed with adults,” he added.

“Moreover, the State literacy award to the best learners and literacy centres consists of an appreciation certificate, memento and medals,” he said.